Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Budget approved, new market proposed, boat club closes

■ At its Tuesday (April 14) meeting, the Cold Spring Village Board approved the 2020-21 budget, agreeing to spend $2.48 million in the coming year from the general fund, which supports most village services. The money comes mostly from the $1.71 million tax levy, which includes the maximum allowed increase under a cap imposed by New York State. Water and sewer expenditures, which are funded by user fees, were approved at $623,154 and $561,083, respectively. Public comment on the proposed budget closed on April 10, but no changes were made. Two residents expressed concerns over the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and urged trustees not to approve the maximum increase in the tax levy.

■ Trustees discussed a request from the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market to hold a Wednesday market in the area of upper Main Street and the pedestrian tunnel, in addition to its Saturday market at St. Mary’s Church and Boscobel. The market would be open from 4 to 7 p.m. from May through October with three or four vendors. Mayor Dave Merandy and Trustee Lynn Miller spoke against the proposed location. Instead, the board will suggest that the smaller market be held at McConville Park, citing safer access and better parking. The spring market continues at St. Mary’s on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

■ The Cold Spring Boat Club, which recently began to install docks and receive boats for the season, will close until further notice. In an executive order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo deemed marinas and boat clubs as “non-essential” during the COVID-19 crisis. Owners will be able to go onto the site to check on boats already docked, said Trustee Fran Murphy.

■ Merandy read written monthly reports from department heads into the record and said board meetings will be held going forward on an as-needed basis.

■ Cold Spring Police Department officers answered 60 calls for service in March and issued 28 parking and 37 traffic tickets, reported Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke. There were no arrests. Chief Tom Merrigan wrote that the Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to eight calls.