Garrison Names New Superintendent

Hires Tuckahoe administrator who will begin July 1

The Garrison school board announced on Wednesday (April 22) that it has hired a superintendent to succeed Laura Mitchell, who left in December.

Carl Albano, who was most recently superintendent for the Tuckahoe school district in Westchester County, will begin July 1, the board said. He will receive a three-year contract with a starting salary of $198,000; he earned $255,000 in his last year at Tuckahoe, and Mitchell earned $184,000. He is expected to be appointed at the board’s meeting on May 6. The Garrison district has had an interim superintendent, Debra Jackson, since January.

“One of his noteworthy accomplishments was leading the district through a comprehensive strategic planning process, which resulted in revised K-12 curricula, new and innovative courses offerings, expanded co-curricula programs, and increased student achievement,” the Garrison board said in a statement. “In addition, Mr. Albano successfully planned and managed a $9,987,000 capital project, which added instructional space, repaired infrastructure and enhanced safety.”

Albano became the Tuckahoe superintendent in 2016 after serving as the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and pupil personnel services from 2012 to 2016 and the middle-school principal from 2003 to 2012. Earlier in his career, Albano was an elementary assistant principal, high school assistant principal and fifth-grade teacher.

He informed the Tuckahoe board in June 2019 that he planned to leave his position at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Instead, he left Dec. 2 and was replaced by an interim, Amy Goodman, who on Wednesday (April 22) was named by the Tuckahoe district as his successor.

Albano previously served as assistant superintendent for four years and principal of Tuckahoe Middle School for nine years. He grew up in Mount Vernon and holds a bachelor of science in education from St. John’s University and a master’s in education from Pace University. He also studied at school administration and supervision at Iona College and Fordham University.

Albano lives in Larchmont with his wife, Maria, who is a special education teacher in the Mamaroneck district, and their two children, Ava and Carl, the district said. His father, George Albano, is a longtime educator in Mount Vernon, and a cousin, also named Carl, is a Putnam County legislator.

Mitchell, who was hired as the Garrison superintendent in 2014, said that in an email to parents last fall that she and the board had reached an “amicable mutual agreement” for her departure. In a statement dated Nov. 1, the board wrote that “after many months of deliberation” the district and Mitchell had “agreed to move in a new direction.”