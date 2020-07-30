Farmers Market Coupons Available

mm By |

Low-income seniors can pick up Aug. 7

The Putnam County Office for Senior Resources will distribute its farmers’ market coupons through drive-through distribution sites because of COVID-19 health protocols.

The program is open to Putnam County residents who are age 60 or older whose household monthly income is below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For a one-person household, that is $1,968 per month; for a two-person household, it’s $2,658 per month; and for a three-person household, it’s $3,349 per month.

In the Highlands, the pickup will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Friendship Center (Lahey Pavilion), 1756 Route 9D, in Cold Spring.

One booklet will be provided to each eligible senior in a household, while supplies last. To schedule a pickup before Aug. 7, call 845-808-1700. Bring your own pen to sign a statement of eligibility.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.