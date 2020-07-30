Farmers Market Coupons Available

Low-income seniors can pick up Aug. 7

The Putnam County Office for Senior Resources will distribute its farmers’ market coupons through drive-through distribution sites because of COVID-19 health protocols.

The program is open to Putnam County residents who are age 60 or older whose household monthly income is below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For a one-person household, that is $1,968 per month; for a two-person household, it’s $2,658 per month; and for a three-person household, it’s $3,349 per month.

In the Highlands, the pickup will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Friendship Center (Lahey Pavilion), 1756 Route 9D, in Cold Spring.

One booklet will be provided to each eligible senior in a household, while supplies last. To schedule a pickup before Aug. 7, call 845-808-1700. Bring your own pen to sign a statement of eligibility.