Putnam Talent Down to 10

Four Philipstown students in competition finals

Four Philipstown students are among the 10 finalists in Putnam Performs, a talent showcase and competition being held virtually over the summer under the auspices of Putnam County’s libraries.

The finalists include Lucky Bell, 11 (violin), Joanna George, 12 (violin), Kate Parker, 14 (ballet) and Chloe Rowe, 15 (singer).

There have been three elimination rounds since July 6, with each participant submitting videos for each round of a performance. The public then votes on which performers should advance. Three winners will be chosen, with a grand prize of $300, plus $200 for second place and $100 for third.

The students’ most recent performances will be posted for voting beginning Monday (Aug. 17) at the websites of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring (butterfieldlibrary.org) and the Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison (desmondfishlibrary.org).