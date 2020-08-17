Putnam Talent Down to 10

mm By |

Four Philipstown students in competition finals

Four Philipstown students are among the 10 finalists in Putnam Performs, a talent showcase and competition being held virtually over the summer under the auspices of Putnam County’s libraries.

The finalists include Lucky Bell, 11 (violin), Joanna George, 12 (violin), Kate Parker, 14 (ballet) and Chloe Rowe, 15 (singer).

There have been three elimination rounds since July 6, with each participant submitting videos for each round of a performance. The public then votes on which performers should advance. Three winners will be chosen, with a grand prize of $300, plus $200 for second place and $100 for third.

The students’ most recent performances will be posted for voting beginning Monday (Aug. 17) at the websites of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring (butterfieldlibrary.org) and the Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison (desmondfishlibrary.org).

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.