Around Town (Photos)

MAKER SPACE — Reconstruction has begun at the former Impellittiere Motors building on Fair Street in Cold Spring. The quarter-acre property was purchased last year by Nina Chanel, an artist in New York City who plans to convert the structure into a live-work studio and gallery. The Cold Spring Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing on her proposal for Sept. 10. Impellittiere Motors operated on the site for about 50 years beginning in the 1950s.

COOKING SPACE — The Planning Board is also reviewing an amended site plan for The Cold Spring Hotel at 124 Main St., formerly The Silver Spoon Restaurant. Hussein Abdelhady wants to add kitchen and dining facilities on the ground floor. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

GREEN SPACE — Work is nearing completion on Pataki Park at the Butterfield redevelopment project in Cold Spring. The one-acre open space is named for former New York Gov. George Pataki, who lives in Garrison.