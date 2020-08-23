Around Town (Photos)

Michael Turton By , Senior Correspondent |

MAKER SPACE — Reconstruction has begun at the former Impellittiere Motors building on Fair Street in Cold Spring. The quarter-acre property was purchased last year by Nina Chanel, an artist in New York City who plans to convert the structure into a live-work studio and gallery. The Cold Spring Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing on her proposal for Sept. 10. Impellittiere Motors operated on the site for about 50 years beginning in the 1950s.

COOKING SPACE — The Planning Board is also reviewing an amended site plan for The Cold Spring Hotel at 124 Main St., formerly The Silver Spoon Restaurant. Hussein Abdelhady wants to add kitchen and dining facilities on the ground floor. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

GREEN SPACE — Work is nearing completion on Pataki Park at the Butterfield redevelopment project in Cold Spring. The one-acre open space is named for former New York Gov. George Pataki, who lives in Garrison.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.