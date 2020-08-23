Notes from the Philipstown Town Board

■ With a 5-0 vote, the Philipstown Town Board last week approved a six-month development moratorium on three private roads: Upland Drive, a narrow, twisting mountain lane; Cliffside Court, a cul-de-sac extending from Upland; and Ridge Road, about one mile away. The board expressed concern that Putnam County has been selling land it owns in the area that could spur development that the roads may not be able to handle.

■ The board approved a lease with New Leaf Restoration, a nonprofit based at the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring that wants to create a community garden for town residents on a half-acre of the 10.8-acre, town-owned parcel on Route 9D and Route 403 that is regulated by a conservation easement with the Open Space Institute. Under the lease, New Leaf Restoration must present its plans to the Recreation Department for approval.

■ A Town Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 19 to discuss paving on East Mountain South was postponed until Wednesday (Aug. 26).