Hossu Found Dead

mm By |

Received settlement last year from Putnam County

Alexandru Hossu, who received $750,000 in a November settlement from Putnam County after being acquitted in 2014 on two counts of rape, was found dead in Beekman last month.

The body of Hossu, 43, a Romanian immigrant who had worked as a personal trainer for Adam Levy, then the Putnam County district attorney, was discovered on Aug. 19 when Dutchess County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home to investigate a report of an unconscious man.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), the Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the death but awaiting the results of toxicology tests and an autopsy.

Following his exoneration, Hossu sued Putnam County, alleging that his arrest was part of a vendetta by Don Smith, then the Putnam County sheriff, against Levy.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.