Dutchess to Host Drive-In Movie for Pandemic Workers

First responders and frontline workers such as supermarket clerks and postal carriers are invited to bring their families to a free screening of Back to the Future on Sept. 23, courtesy of Dutchess County and Overlook Drive-In.
The event will take place, rain or shine, at 7:45 p.m. at Overlook, 126 DeGarmo Road in Poughkeepsie. The gates will open at 7 p.m., and there is space for up to 350 cards.
No food or drinks can be brought in, but moviegoers can purchase items from Overlook’s concession stand.
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam), as well as a PDF of each new issue.
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.