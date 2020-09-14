Dutchess to Host Drive-In Movie for Pandemic Workers

Event for first responders, frontline employees

First responders and frontline workers such as supermarket clerks and postal carriers are invited to bring their families to a free screening of Back to the Future on Sept. 23, courtesy of Dutchess County and Overlook Drive-In.

The event will take place, rain or shine, at 7:45 p.m. at Overlook, 126 DeGarmo Road in Poughkeepsie. The gates will open at 7 p.m., and there is space for up to 350 cards.

No food or drinks can be brought in, but moviegoers can purchase items from Overlook’s concession stand.