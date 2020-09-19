Nuvance Reveals  Data Breach

mm By |

No financial, medical records released, it says

Nuvance Health, which owns the Putnam Hospital in Carmel as well as Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, said on Sept. 10 that patient information may have been exposed between Feb. 7 and May 20 during a security breach.

The company said it would mail letters to its donors and patients alerting them to the breach, which occurred at one of its vendors, Blackbaud, which provides services to the health system’s nonprofit foundations.

The company said in a statement that it believes names, contact information, ages, gender, dates of birth, admission dates, departments of treatment, treating physicians and health insurance status were among the data compromised.

However, medical records and financial information such as credit card and bank account data weren’t affected, it said. The company created a call center at 866-968-0208 to answer questions about the breach. It said there is no evidence the stolen information has been misused.

HOW WE REPORT
Trust MarkThe Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.

What Type of Story is This?
News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
See explanation.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.