Nuvance Reveals  Data Breach

No financial, medical records released, it says

Nuvance Health, which owns the Putnam Hospital in Carmel as well as Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, said on Sept. 10 that patient information may have been exposed between Feb. 7 and May 20 during a security breach.

The company said it would mail letters to its donors and patients alerting them to the breach, which occurred at one of its vendors, Blackbaud, which provides services to the health system’s nonprofit foundations.

The company said in a statement that it believes names, contact information, ages, gender, dates of birth, admission dates, departments of treatment, treating physicians and health insurance status were among the data compromised.

However, medical records and financial information such as credit card and bank account data weren’t affected, it said. The company created a call center at 866-968-0208 to answer questions about the breach. It said there is no evidence the stolen information has been misused.