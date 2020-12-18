The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
GIFT DRIVES
Helping Hands Kindness
BEACON
Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through Dec. 30.
Stockings for Veterans
BEACON
Libby Funeral Home
55 Teller Ave.
Libby is collecting personal products for veterans who reside at nursing homes or V.A. hospitals. Drop off hand sanitizer, masks, candy, gum, vitamins, moisturizer, lip balm, shampoo, eyedrops, gloves, scarves, playing cards and puzzle books. Through SUN 20.
Philipstown Food Pantry
COLD SPRING
224 Main St.
New shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and dish and laundry detergent can be dropped off on the porch. Through THURS 24.
Toys for Tots
BEACON
Edward Jones
284 Main St. | toysfortots.org
Drop off new, unwrapped toys by MON 21 for the annual Marine Corps program.
Toys for Tots
PHILIPSTOWN
toysfortots.org
Drop off new, unwrapped toys by MON 21 at Foodtown, Drug World or Downey Oil in Cold Spring or Deb’s Hair Salon in Nelsonville.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 20
A Christmas Carol
GARRISON
4 p.m. Boscobel
jonathankruk.com/a-christmas-carol
Watch live on Facebook as storyteller Jonathan Kruk
performs all of the roles in this performance filmed in the historic mansion. Cost: $15
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 19
Santa Visits
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – Noon. All Sport
17 Old Main St. | 845-896-5678
allsporthealthandfitness.com
Drive up to talk to Santa in a safe, socially distant visit. Every family will receive milk and cookies.
SAT 19
Santa Visits
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Santa Claus will welcome children from the front porch of the historic mansion. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)
SAT 19
Winter Solstice Celebration
CORNWALL
3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
On the longest night of the year, enjoy a scavenger hunt for a yule log and celebrate the start of longer daylight hours around a bonfire. Call to register. Cost: $8 ($6 children; $6/$4 for members)
SAT 19
Drag Queen Story Hour
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | bit.ly/DFPLdragqueen
Children 12 and younger and their families can enjoy Angel Elektra reading holiday stories, singing and crafting. Register online.
SUN 20
Brunch with Santa
WEST POINT
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thayer Hotel
674 Thayer Road | 845-446-4731
thethayerhotel.com
Reservations required. Cost: $46 ($23 ages 5-12)
SUN 20
Skating with Santa
BREWSTER
12:45 p.m. & 3 p.m. Brewster Ice Arena
63 Fields Lane | 845-279-2229
brewstericearena.com
Register to join one of the two sessions.
SUN 20
The Nutcracker
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org/ClassicsForKids.html
Pianists Stephen Joven-Lee and Michelle Wong will perform Tchaikovsky’s music and Gina Samardge will narrate. Register online and watch on YouTube through Jan. 4. Cost: Pay as you wish
HOLIDAY MARKETS
SAT 19
Holiday Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/RiverValleyGuild
Meet local artisans and enjoy sweets and the fire pits while shopping for the holidays.
SAT 19
Small Gift Show
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Find handmade and artistic jewelry, ceramics and other gifts priced at $100 or less. Also SUN 20, MON 21, TUES 22, WED 23.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The recording of a 2019 performance by the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, broadcast on YouTube, will include on-screen lyrics and guest conductor Christine Howlett providing commentary. A portion of the donations will benefit People’s Place and Dutchess Outreach.
SAT 19
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The 12-piece ensemble of musicians, singers and dancers will perform classic carols on Celtic instruments over livestream. A portion of ticket sales benefits the venue. Cost: $20
SUN 20
Austin Charnis
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
crowdcast.io/e/austin-charnis–/register
In this guitar performance, Charnis will mine a classical and contemporary repertoire that ranges from Bach to Eric Clapton.
SUN 20
Home for the Holidays
WEST POINT
2 p.m. West Point Band
westpointband.com/holiday-show
Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
WED 23
Not Exactly Christmas Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza will perform over livestream with Jay Beckenstein, Julio Fernandez, Francisco Centeno and others. Cost: $10 to $40
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Beacon Bath and Bubble
458 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
Pick up a copy of an anthology of articles on the history of Beacon by the late Robert Murphy, former president of the Beacon Historical Society.
SUN 20
Honoring Amy Lipton
PHILIPSTOWN
10:30 a.m. Livestream
j.mp/sustainwhatsundays
The Sustain What Arts & Hearts show hosted by Andy Revkin will celebrate the life and work of the curator and former Garrison resident who championed ecology-focused art. The show will feature a livestreamed performance by Jaanika Peerna of #Glacier Elegy Cold Spring from Little Stony Point.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
Explore Masterpieces at the Met
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/2KvoQsu
Marisa Horowitz-Jaffe, an art and museum educator, will lead an online tour of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
SUN 27
Painting with Regina
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/3r0fYvH
Pick up a kit at the library with materials to join this virtual workshop and create a birch painting.
CIVIC
SAT 19
Community Forum on Policing
BEACON
10 a.m. | Via Zoom
See cityofbeacon.org for link.
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
See nelsonvilleny.gov for link.
TUES 22
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
