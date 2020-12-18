The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

GIFT DRIVES

Helping Hands Kindness

BEACON

Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through Dec. 30.

Stockings for Veterans

BEACON

Libby Funeral Home

55 Teller Ave.

Libby is collecting personal products for veterans who reside at nursing homes or V.A. hospitals. Drop off hand sanitizer, masks, candy, gum, vitamins, moisturizer, lip balm, shampoo, eyedrops, gloves, scarves, playing cards and puzzle books. Through SUN 20.

Philipstown Food Pantry

COLD SPRING

224 Main St.

New shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and dish and laundry detergent can be dropped off on the porch. Through THURS 24.

Toys for Tots

BEACON

Edward Jones

284 Main St. | toysfortots.org

Drop off new, unwrapped toys by MON 21 for the annual Marine Corps program.

Toys for Tots

PHILIPSTOWN

toysfortots.org

Drop off new, unwrapped toys by MON 21 at Foodtown, Drug World or Downey Oil in Cold Spring or Deb’s Hair Salon in Nelsonville.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 20

A Christmas Carol

GARRISON

4 p.m. Boscobel

jonathankruk.com/a-christmas-carol

Watch live on Facebook as storyteller Jonathan Kruk

performs all of the roles in this performance filmed in the historic mansion. Cost: $15

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 19

Santa Visits

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – Noon. All Sport

17 Old Main St. | 845-896-5678

allsporthealthandfitness.com

Drive up to talk to Santa in a safe, socially distant visit. Every family will receive milk and cookies.



SAT 19

Santa Visits

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Santa Claus will welcome children from the front porch of the historic mansion. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)

SAT 19

Winter Solstice Celebration

CORNWALL

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

On the longest night of the year, enjoy a scavenger hunt for a yule log and celebrate the start of longer daylight hours around a bonfire. Call to register. Cost: $8 ($6 children; $6/$4 for members)

SAT 19

Drag Queen Story Hour

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/DFPLdragqueen

Children 12 and younger and their families can enjoy Angel Elektra reading holiday stories, singing and crafting. Register online.

SUN 20

Brunch with Santa

WEST POINT

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thayer Hotel

674 Thayer Road | 845-446-4731

thethayerhotel.com

Reservations required. Cost: $46 ($23 ages 5-12)

SUN 20

Skating with Santa

BREWSTER

12:45 p.m. & 3 p.m. Brewster Ice Arena

63 Fields Lane | 845-279-2229

brewstericearena.com

Register to join one of the two sessions.

SUN 20

The Nutcracker

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org/ClassicsForKids.html

Pianists Stephen Joven-Lee and Michelle Wong will perform Tchaikovsky’s music and Gina Samardge will narrate. Register online and watch on YouTube through Jan. 4. Cost: Pay as you wish

HOLIDAY MARKETS

SAT 19

Holiday Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/RiverValleyGuild

Meet local artisans and enjoy sweets and the fire pits while shopping for the holidays.

SAT 19

Small Gift Show

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Find handmade and artistic jewelry, ceramics and other gifts priced at $100 or less. Also SUN 20, MON 21, TUES 22, WED 23.

MUSIC

SAT 19

Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The recording of a 2019 performance by the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, broadcast on YouTube, will include on-screen lyrics and guest conductor Christine Howlett providing commentary. A portion of the donations will benefit People’s Place and Dutchess Outreach.

SAT 19

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The 12-piece ensemble of musicians, singers and dancers will perform classic carols on Celtic instruments over livestream. A portion of ticket sales benefits the venue. Cost: $20

SUN 20

Austin Charnis

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

crowdcast.io/e/austin-charnis–/register

In this guitar performance, Charnis will mine a classical and contemporary repertoire that ranges from Bach to Eric Clapton.

SUN 20

Home for the Holidays

WEST POINT

2 p.m. West Point Band

westpointband.com/holiday-show

Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

WED 23

Not Exactly Christmas Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza will perform over livestream with Jay Beckenstein, Julio Fernandez, Francisco Centeno and others. Cost: $10 to $40

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beacon Bath and Bubble

458 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

Pick up a copy of an anthology of articles on the history of Beacon by the late Robert Murphy, former president of the Beacon Historical Society.

SUN 20

Honoring Amy Lipton

PHILIPSTOWN

10:30 a.m. Livestream

j.mp/sustainwhatsundays

The Sustain What Arts & Hearts show hosted by Andy Revkin will celebrate the life and work of the curator and former Garrison resident who championed ecology-focused art. The show will feature a livestreamed performance by Jaanika Peerna of #Glacier Elegy Cold Spring from Little Stony Point.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

Explore Masterpieces at the Met

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/2KvoQsu

Marisa Horowitz-Jaffe, an art and museum educator, will lead an online tour of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

SUN 27

Painting with Regina

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/3r0fYvH

Pick up a kit at the library with materials to join this virtual workshop and create a birch painting.

CIVIC

SAT 19

Community Forum on Policing

BEACON

10 a.m. | Via Zoom

See cityofbeacon.org for link.

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

See nelsonvilleny.gov for link.

TUES 22

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

HOW WE REPORT