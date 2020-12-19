Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Current reporter Michael Turton shared this shot of his first grandchild, Adelyn, the daughter of Drew and Kim Turton, with Luna and Sadie. They all live in a suburb of Brisbane, Australia. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]

HOW WE REPORT