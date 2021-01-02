Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? On the winter solstice and during the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, Wilhelmina (Willa) Rose Swerdlow-Graff was born to Alice Graff and Andy Swerdlow of Beacon. She is shown being watched over by Jack. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]

