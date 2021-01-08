Philipstown Obituaries

Helen Carufe (1925-2020)

Helen Carufe, 95, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died Dec. 31 at North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake.

Born March 8, 1925, in Cold Spring, she was the daughter of Dominick and Angelina (Elia) Talarico. Helen was a retired employee of Marathon Battery and a seamstress, as well as member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Loretto Council of the Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. She married Carmel Carufe, who died in 1993.

Helen is survived by her son, James Carufe of Cold Spring; and her sister, Flora LeMay. Her five siblings died before her.

A private graveside service will be held at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Elliott Zaslansky (1951-2021)

Elliott Zaslansky, 69, a longtime Fishkill resident who owned the Cape Cod Leather Co. in Cold Spring, died Jan. 5 at his home.

He was born Oct. 20, 1951, in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, the son of Harry and Violet (Dash) Zaslansky.

Elliott owned and operated the Cape Cod Leather Co. with his wife, Mary, for the past 32 years. Seven years ago, the couple opened a retail store on Main Street in Cold Spring. He had a passion for producing and playing music.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Mulligan, and a son, Matthew Zaslansky, as well as his stepbrothers and sisters-in-law, Marty Zaslansky (Roberta) and Sheldon Zaslansky (Marla).

A funeral service took place on Jan. 6 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum on Jan. 8. Memorial donations may be made to Musicares (grammy.com/musicares).

Information provided by local funeral homes

