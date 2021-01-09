Assault Case Moved to Putnam Court

Next appearance is Jan. 12

The prosecution of a Philipstown man on burglary and assault charges has been moved from Cold Spring Justice Court to Putnam County.

Tyrell P. Jones, 42, was charged last month with three felonies — for burglary, assault and strangulation — after he allegedly attacked a woman in her apartment in the early morning hours of June 30. He was arrested on Nov. 9 and released on a $100,000 bond.

The case was transferred from Cold Spring to Putnam County Court on Dec. 15. Jones’ next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 12).

HOW WE REPORT