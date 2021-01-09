Shelter Opens in Brewster

Also, daytime warming center

The social service agency Brewster Cares opened a winter overnight shelter last month, as well as a daytime warming center.

The overnight shelter opens at 8:30 p.m. and those hoping to use it must arrive before 9 p.m. at 468 N. Main St. for screening. The daytime warming center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same address.

