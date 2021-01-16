Around Town (Photos)

CHANGE AGENTS — The sixth grade won a recent Middle School Penny Wars competition at the Garrison School, with $411.06. The seventh grade raised $232.56 and the eighth grade $221.51. (Sixth grader Trey Murphy holds one of the containers for his class.) Krista DiDiego, a guidance counselor at the school, noted that the seventh and eighth graders did a good job bringing in change but collected a lot of silver coins, which lowered their point totals. The proceeds were donated to the local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. (Photos provided)
