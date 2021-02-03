Snow Shots

Cold Spring, Monday, 12:30 p.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)
Cold Spring, Monday, 3:50 p.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)
Beacon, Monday, 2:10 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)
Cold Spring, Monday, 12:50 p.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)
Beacon, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)
Parsonage Street, Cold Spring, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Maria Hardman)
Beacon, Monday, 2 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)
Beacon, Monday, 2 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)
Beacon, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)
Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:20 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)
Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:20 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)
Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)
Cold Spring, Tuesday, 8:10 a.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)
