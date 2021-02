Snow Shots

In the event you missed it, the Highlands received as much as 2 feet of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Cold Spring, Monday, 12:30 p.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

Cold Spring, Monday, 3:50 p.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)

Beacon, Monday, 2:10 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

Cold Spring, Monday, 12:50 p.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)

Beacon, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

Parsonage Street, Cold Spring, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Maria Hardman)

Beacon, Monday, 2 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

Beacon, Monday, 2 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

Beacon, Monday, 2:15 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:20 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:20 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

Cold Spring, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

Cold Spring, Tuesday, 8:10 a.m. (Photo by Michael Turton)

