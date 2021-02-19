The Current Names Student Correspondents

Reporters will cover high schools, youth issues

The Highlands Current has named Rachel Thorne, a freshman at Beacon High School, and Ezra Beato, a junior at Haldane High School, as correspondents for the paper and website as part of its newly launched Student Journalists Program.

Their first stories have been posted at highlandscurrent.org and select stories will be printed. The correspondents will primarily cover their high schools and issues related to young people.

The Student Journalists Program, which is funded by gifts from members of The Current, provides students who attend high school in Beacon or Philipstown the opportunity to be mentored by professional journalists while they serve as paid correspondents for our nonprofit newspaper and website.

The Current will begin accepting applications in the summer for the 2021-22 school year.

HOW WE REPORT