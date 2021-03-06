Murder Suspect Must Keep Attorney

Court awaits psychological report
Putnam County Judge Joseph Spofford denied a request to replace the court-appointed attorney defending a Philipstown man charged with setting a fire that killed his father in 2019.
Louis Weber IV, 20, has been accused of causing the death of Louis J. Weber III, 72. His attorney, MaryJane MacCrae, said during a virtual hearing on Tuesday (March 2) that Weber had cited concerns about a delay in receiving discovery materials from her and her workload for other clients.
Weber was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, who was found in the remains of his mobile home at 3 Fourth St. in Philipstown after it was destroyed by fire on Nov. 4, 2019.
In addition to the murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, Weber is charged with two other felonies: arson and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 11 and is being held without bail at the Putnam County jail.
MacCrae told Spofford that a psychological report should be ready by the time of Weber’s next appearance, on April 6.
