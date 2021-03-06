Putnam Gets $6 Million for Upgrades

Money will fund towers, radio channels

Putnam County will receive a state grant of $6 million for communications towers and radio channels to enhance communications between jurisdictions and agencies, New York State announced last month.

The system will enhance communications between emergency services, the Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police, county municipal departments, school districts, and town and village police, the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Emergency communications from east to west, north to south is vital not only within our county but across county and state lines,” County Executive MaryEllen Odell said in a statement. “We can now finalize our communications project that will bring local and regional first responders together creating a seamless statewide system. This is a great win for not only Putnam County but the entire region.”

Chenango, St. Lawrence, Ulster and Wyoming counties also each received $6 million grants for emergency communication. The grant program has awarded $500 million to 57 counties and New York City since 2010, the state said.

HOW WE REPORT