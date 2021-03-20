Indian Point to Conduct Siren Test

Will sound at 10:30 a.m. on March 24

The Indian Point nuclear plant in Buchanan will conduct a full-volume test of its siren system at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, in Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties.

During the test, which takes place four times each year, the sirens will sound for four minutes.

In an actual emergency, all the sirens would sound at full volume for four minutes. Sirens are not a signal to evacuate but an alert to tune to the Emergency Alert System on radio or TV for information. See Are you Ready? Putnam County Indian Point: Emergency Guide.

