Letter: Sheriff’s Race

In a recent episode of a YouTube show called Police Off the Cuff, the hosts interviewed Kevin McConville, the Republican candidate for Putnam County sheriff, and Robert Hyer, a candidate for the Kent Town Council.
Hyer reminisced about the days when “all cops, no bosses, pop open the back of the trunk, they take out Louisville sluggers, went in there, and I’m not kidding around, they jacked up I don’t know — 30 people? Lying out in the lobby of the theater next thing you know there’s mounted cops running in the theater playing polo with these guys’ heads…. You could walk down the block and we owned the block.”
Hyer also reminisced that “the difference between now and then was, if you had the foot post on Fifth Avenue, you would have taken your nightstick, jammed it in the door, called an 85 [arrival delay] and just beat everybody.”
McConville sat by, passively, when confronted with the cruel and illegal police behavior Hyer described. Putnam County taxpayers need a sheriff who can recognize and appropriately discipline officers who are out of control and not someone who will stand by silently if his officers want to play polo with citizens’ heads. Based on his performance in the YouTube interview, McConville is evidently not up to the job.
McConville, who found his voice to interject at many other points during the show, remained ominously silent. He never said, “Thank goodness we don’t do things like that anymore.” He never said, “Out-of-control policing and brutality are never warranted.” He saw no need to voice even the mildest objection.
We live in a time when violent extremists are trying to infiltrate local police units, as indicated by comments from a recent FBI report. There is widespread consensus that the kind of policing that killed George Floyd is unacceptable. We need leadership, not wimpy acquiescence to men who brag about beating those they’ve sworn to protect.
Linda Tafapolsky, Garrison
I understand that it has been reported that my comments on a law-enforcement comedy podcast in February to some appear, or are being implied, to infer that I am a racist. That is not true.
First, let me begin by saying I am a minister who loves God and loves people of all races. I have been married to my beautiful Colombian wife, Lucy, for 20 years. Together we have raised a wonderful and God-loving family. God has blessed me with three beautiful daughters two of which are Hispanic and one is from the LGBTQ community and all three have Hispanic partners.
My comments on the podcast were relating experiences as a 20-year-old who lived in Brooklyn and was working as a police officer in Times Square at that time. During this comedy podcast, there was a discussion on experiences relating to the 1980s and how life has changed.
I respect people, their race, gender and identity. A great deal of my life is spent serving the community; as a family we travel to New York City twice a month to serve the homeless community in the Times Square area where I patrolled as a police officer. We minister to them by feeding and clothing them spiritually and physically. This is just one outreach of many that we do.
So you see racism is not part of my DNA. As a minister I practice tolerance, acceptance and inclusion.
On Nov. 27, 2019, [one of my critics], [Eileen] McDermott [of Brewster], is quoted in the Gay City News stating that “on Nov. 8 [2016], Donald Trump won the presidency, and at 3 a.m. the next morning, we were awoken to a celebratory booming bass — our neighbors were elated. I had gone to bed hours earlier after sending off an angry Facebook ‘F-—k off’ you to no one in particular. Stirred by a party in our midst, I felt crushed, angry and actually scared — where was this place that I now lived? For weeks leading up to the election I had seen the Trump banners, bumper stickers and lawn signs, but I wrote them off as the desperate rantings of a few local good ole boys. Turns out, there are a lot of those up here.”
Not sure if your comments will be taken out of context also, but I know for myself, mine were. It is surprising to see someone judging me without knowing the person that I am. I am a man of character, integrity and principles.