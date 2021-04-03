Cold Spring to Flush Hydrants

Village schedules for next week

Cold Spring plans to conduct a hydrant flush beginning Monday (April 5) and continuing throughout the week. It will occur during business hours and begin on the east end of the system at Fishkill and Healy Roads, continuing west toward the riverfront.

Residents may experience slight water discoloration and temporary reduction in pressure, the village said. Discoloration can be cleared by running cold water for a few minutes. Pressure should return to the usual level once the flush is complete.