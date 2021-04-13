MTA to Restore Manitou Service
By Staff |
Begins April 17 on weekends
Metro-North said that it plans to restore weekend and holiday service to the Manitou Station in Philipstown as of Saturday (April 17), with six trains on the Hudson Line in each direction.
Service at the Breakneck Ridge stop remains suspended pending the completion of safety improvements, the agency said.
