Celebrating Asian Artists

The Howland Cultural Center’s annual art exhibit for Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration Month, curated by Hoodie Crescent, opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 8) and continues through May 30. The center is located at 477 Main St. in Beacon.
The Artists: Heejung Cho | Hoodie Crescent | Rosa Sung Ji Chang | Chie Fueki | Sol Hee | Samarra Khaja | Itoko Kobayashi | Visakh Menon | Hayoon Jay Lee | Lujiang Li | Meixian Li | Tomo Mori | Dong Hyun Rhee | MiYoung Sohn | Yibin Tian (Lao Liu) | Eighteen Yuan | Zhaoman Zeng | Xuewu Zheng
Samarra Khaja
MiYoung Sohn
Chie Fueki
Eighteen Yuan
Zhaoman Zeng
Hoodie Crescent
Hayoon Jay Lee
Xuewu Zheng
