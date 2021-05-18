Putnam Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash

Squad car and truck collide on Route 301

A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a crash on Route 301 near Canopus Lake in Fahnestock State Park on Monday afternoon (May 17), the Sheriff’s Department reported.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified, was traveling west on Route 301 when his vehicle collided with a truck traveling east.

The deputy was extricated from his squad car with the Jaws of Life by the Kent Fire Department and airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center. The driver of the truck, who had been ejected from his vehicle, was transported by ambulance to the same medical facility, the Sheriff’s Department said.

