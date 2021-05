What celebrity would you love to have dinner with?



WNYC’s Brian Lehrer. I’m an NPR junkie; we’d have a lot to talk about.

~ Shannon Keegan, Cold Spring



Jay Leno. He’s the car collector; I only have four.

~ Geoff Schwartz, Beacon



Jimmy Fallon. I just think we’d be really good friends.

~ Danielle Pack McCarthy, Nelsonville