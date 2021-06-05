Beacon Institute to Move to Dennings Point

Will occupy newly renovated former factory

Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries will be moving its administrative offices from 199 Main St. in Beacon to its campus at Dennings Point by the end of June, the school said on May 25.

Classes, public events and exhibits previously held on Main Street will shift to Dennings Point, where the Beacon Institute hosts lectures, classes and fundraisers at its Water Ecology Center and is turning a former paper clip factory into the Beatrice G. Donofrio Environmental Education Complex. The newly renovated building will house offices and classrooms for the institute’s K-12 and graduate programs.

“This move is a win-win for the community,” said Michael Walsh, the institute’s executive director. “It opens up high-profile space in a great downtown location with excellent foot traffic where new retail businesses will thrive and contribute back to the downtown economic ecosystem.”