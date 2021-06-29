Cooling Centers Open in Beacon, Putnam

The City of Beacon and Putnam County have opened cooling centers in response this week to the extreme heat.
In Beacon, a center will be open at the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (June 29) and Wednesday (June 30). Enter at the back of the building beneath the metal staircase. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
In Putnam County, the Mahopac Library at 668 Route 6 and the Kent Town Hall at 25 Sybil’s Crossing in Kent Lakes are offering air-conditioned spaces. The Kent Town Hall plans to be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Putnam County Department of Health issued an advisory urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. It advised:
Stay hydrated and choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing; schedule outdoor activities for the morning or evening when it is cooler; and stay in air conditioning as much as possible. If air conditioning is not available, a cool shower or bath can help, or visit a cooling center.
Other important precautions include never leaving children or pets in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down. Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks and drink plain water or sports drinks, which can help replace salt and minerals lost during heavy sweating. Those with chronic health conditions or special diets are advised to speak to their health care provider about how to stay hydrated during extreme heat. It is also helpful to check in with elderly relatives and neighbors, as they tend to be at higher risk in hot weather.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps are all related illnesses that increase as temperatures rise. Heat stroke is the most serious and requires emergency medical care. Signs of heat stroke include a body temperature of 106 degrees or higher, confusion, slurred speech, nausea, dizziness, and red, hot, dry, or damp skin. If any of these symptoms occur, call 911 immediately and move the individual to a cooler location. Lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
Heat exhaustion is a less severe heat-related illness. Symptoms are cold, pale, clammy skin, heavy sweating, headache, dizziness, fainting, nausea, and muscle cramps. A person with heat exhaustion should move to a cooler location, sip on water, and apply cool cloths or take a cool bath. If symptoms continue for more than an hour, get medical help right away. Heat cramps can occur in the arms, abdomen or legs. Treatment includes rest and drinking water. Again, if symptoms continue for more than an hour, get medical help.
For more information about staying healthy in hot weather, visit cdc.gov.