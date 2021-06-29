Cooling Centers Open in Beacon, Putnam

The City of Beacon and Putnam County have opened cooling centers in response this week to the extreme heat.

In Beacon, a center will be open at the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (June 29) and Wednesday (June 30). Enter at the back of the building beneath the metal staircase. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

In Putnam County, the Mahopac Library at 668 Route 6 and the Kent Town Hall at 25 Sybil’s Crossing in Kent Lakes are offering air-conditioned spaces. The Kent Town Hall plans to be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued an advisory urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. It advised: