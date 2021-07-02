Firehouse art

From left are Ruby McCormick, Hazel Berkley and Frances Donahue; the other students are Sydney Merriman and Silas Emig.
The Cold Spring Firehouse has a new look thanks to the artistic talents of five Haldane Middle School students enrolled in a community service class.
The students visited the Church Street site a year ago, met with Chief Tom Merrigan, created sketches, made revisions based on feedback from the fire company and selected the paints. “It was a big undertaking for students this age, but they learned so much,” said Heidi Gesson, the teacher who leads the program.
