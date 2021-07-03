FDR Park Pool Reopens

State spent $30 million on renovations

The swimming pool at the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights reopened last week after undergoing $30 million in renovations and upgrades. It is the state park system’s largest pool, covering just under an acre.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul dips a foot on June 24 into the newly renovated pool at FDR State Park. (Photo provided)

The new pool, located inside the park at 2957 Crompond Road, was constructed inside of the old pool footprint, resulting in a surface area of nearly 42,000 square feet and a water volume of 1.3 million gallons. It can hold up to 3,500 swimmers. The original pool was constructed in 1963.

The pool is open on weekends and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $10 per vehicle plus $3 per person.

