Cold Spring Set To Adopt Code Changes

Revisions include the addition of six new chapters

The Cold Spring Village Board closed the public hearing on proposed changes to 10 chapters of the village code on Wednesday (July 14).

The hearing outlined minor revisions to nine chapters. including: Community Choice Aggregation, Code of Ethics, Planning Board, Alarms, Building Construction, Returned Checks, Reimbursement of Professional Consultants’ Expenses, Licensing and Taxation.

The changes include the addition of six new chapters: Short-Term Rentals, Fences and Walls, Steep Slopes, Outdoor Lighting Standards, Waterfront Consistency Review and Unsafe Buildings.

Two residential parking programs, outlined in Chapter 127, were also reviewed. Minor updates are suggested for the parking program created in 2005 for the area west of the Metro-North tracks. The chapter will be amended to incorporate 11 streets east of the tracks, a program approved by New York State in 2015 but not implemented.

Deputy Mayor Marie Early explained that moving forward with the new residential parking program (RPP) also will require adoption of revisions to the chapter covering vehicles and traffic, which details how the RPP will be implemented and is currently being reviewed.

The only comment on the revisions came from Karen Jackson, animal control officer, who suggested that Chapter 45, dealing with dogs, omit reference to controlling dogs “by command.” That approach is often ineffective, she said. Jackson also suggested adding signage reminding people that dogs must be leashed.

The board will consider her comments before closing the hearing on that chapter. The Village Board is expected to adopt the changes during its July 20 meeting. The updated code must be submitted to New York State by the end of the year.