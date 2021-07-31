Putnam Gets $250K Grant for Senior Center

Will help pay for rehab and lease at Butterfield site

The state has awarded Putnam County $250,000 to help cover the costs of the Philipstown senior center at the Butterfield complex.

Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown on the Putnam County Legislature, announced the funding at a July 8 meeting of the Town Board. The money was obtained with assistance from state Assembly Member Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown.

Galef said the funds had been requested years before by Kent to construct a senior center, a plan the town eventually abandoned. Galef then shifted the request to Philipstown. She noted that such grants can take years to be approved and funded.