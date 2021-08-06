Governor Enacts Sewage Bill

wastewater plant

David Tavernier, chief operator of the wastewater treatment facility; Council member Dan Aymar-Blair; Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson; and City Administrator Chris White (Photo provided)

Allows Beacon to sell excess capacity

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday (Aug. 3) signed a bill that will allow Beacon to sell its excess sewer capacity to private firms and individuals outside of city limits.

 “At every level of government, budgets have taken a hit from reduced sales tax and other negative effects of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Jacobson, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly and whose district includes Beacon, in a statement. “This bill will allow the City of Beacon to make up a portion of that.”

Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, sponsored the bill in the Senate. It passed unanimously in both chambers.

