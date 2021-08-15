Are You Ready?

STR hosts can apply for permits starting Sept. 1

On July 29, the Cold Spring Village Board approved a law to regulate short-term rentals, such as those booked through Airbnb. All hosts must have a permit issued by the village, based on the schedule below.

There are three types of permits: (1) hosted, in which the owner lives on premises; (2) unhosted; and (3) 14-day, in which a host can rent a space twice a year for up to seven days each for events such as West Point graduation.

There will be 33 permits offered for hosted sites and 16 for unhosted sites. Rentals can operate for two to 29 consecutive nights for up to 90 nights annually.

Chapter 100 of the village code, which provides all the details about the regulations, is online at bit.ly/STR-code.

Sept. 1 to 30

The date that applications, including a $50 application fee, can be submitted for 14-day permits. The law does not limit how many of these permits can be issued. The permit fee is $100. Applications will also be accepted from March 1 to 31.

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15

The dates that applications, including a $50 application fee, can be submitted for hosted and unhosted permits. In 2022 and beyond, the application period will be Aug. 1 to 31.

Oct. 15 to Nov. 15

The dates that applications will be verified to assure they qualify. The verification period in 2022 and beyond will be Sept. 1 to 30.

Nov. 15

The deadline for applicants to make corrections to their applications. In 2022 and beyond, the deadline will be Sept. 30.

Nov. 16

A lottery will be held of the verified applications and hosts chosen will pay the $250 fee to receive their permits. In 2022 and beyond, the drawing will be held on Oct. 1.

Jan. 1

The dates the permits become valid. They expire Dec. 31.