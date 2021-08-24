Philipstown Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Father

Weber agrees to serve 20 years for manslaughter

A Philipstown man charged with murder pleaded guilty in Putnam County Court on Tuesday (Aug. 24) to manslaughter in the death of his father, whose body was found by firefighters inside a mobile home destroyed by fire in 2019.

Louis Weber IV, 21, a 2018 Haldane graduate, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence and five years of post-release supervision. Weber also agreed to a three-to-nine-year sentence for third-degree arson, to be served concurrently. His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 before Judge Joseph Spofford.

Weber responded “yes” when prosecutor Larry Glasser of the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office asked if he was pleading guilty to repeatedly striking his father with a hammer before setting fire to the mobile home.

According to state penal code, first-degree manslaughter involves “the intent to cause the death of another person … under circumstances which do not constitute murder because [the assailant] acts under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance.”

The body of Louis Weber III, 72, was found in the remains of his home at the Post Road Mobile Home Park on Nov. 4, 2019, after it was destroyed by an early-morning fire. Weber was a veteran of the Marine Corps and a retired financial adviser.

The younger Weber was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, and charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and two other felonies: third-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 11 and has been held since then at the Putnam County Jail.

Months earlier, in February 2019, Weber had been charged with three hate crimes by police investigating a swastika and anti-Semitic slur that had been the painted inside a home under construction in Nelsonville.