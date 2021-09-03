Metro-North Suspends Service

Heavy rain and flooding cause widespread damage

Metro-North shut down the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines on Thursday (Sept. 2) because of damage caused by what had been described as the “remnants” of Hurricane Ida, which brought heavy rain and flooding to the region overnight.

Later in the day, the agency announced that weekend service would operate on the Harlem and New Haven lines on Friday but that the Hudson line would remain closed. For updates, see Twitter or new.mta.info.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in 14 counties, including Dutchess and Putnam. The federal government also made an emergency declaration for the same counties that will allow the state to receive personnel, equipment, supplies and financial assistance.

In other storm-related news:

■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro encouraged residents, businesses and municipalities to document their losses and reconstruction costs. He said the county is working with the state Office of Emergency Management on a preliminary damage assessment. He suggested taking photos of the loss or damage, assembling lists and saving receipts.

MTA photos