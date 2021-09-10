Around Town (Photos)

RUN FOR THE HUB — The Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub sponsored a 5K run on Saturday (Sept. 4) that began at the Cold Spring waterfront. Peter Stone (20:57), Stefan Ebaugh (21:23), Alex Tripp (21:42), Clara Tripp (22:42) and Jordan Planck (22:43) were the top five finishers among 89 entrants. (Photo provided)

OPIOIDS’ TOLL — On the annual International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31), community members wrote the names of those lost to addiction on bags and added a small candle to create a luminaria at the Cold Spring waterfront. According to the most recent state data, 102 people in Dutchess County fatally overdosed in 2020, compared to 65 the year before. In Putnam, 16 people died in 2020, compared to 12 in 2019. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

NEW DIRECTOR — Carl Albano, the superintendent of the Garrison school district, greeted Dede Farabaugh, the newly appointed director of the Desmond-Fish Public Library, at a reception on Sept. 2 to welcome her to the community. (Photo provided)