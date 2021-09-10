It Was a Beautiful Day for Community Day

The Village of Cold Spring organized a Community Day for Saturday (Sept. 4) and, after torrents of rain, the weather cooperated. The day began with 5K and family runs sponsored by the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and continued at 2 p.m. with music by Dar Williams, the Dan Zlotnick Band, Hudson Lovell, Tony Merando & Pierre Le Henaff, Jesse Merandy and Andy Revkin and Friends; a pie-baking contest; children’s bounce houses in Mayor’s Park; and a fireworks show over the Hudson River donated by the Groombridge family.

Photos by Ross Corsair















Photos by Michael Turton