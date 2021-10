Shows scheduled for Beacon and Brewster

The Putnam Chorale is accepting singers to perform Handel’s Messiah, backed by an orchestra, at concerts on Dec. 3 in Beacon and Dec. 5 in Brewster.

Rehearsals are being held each Monday from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 83 Main St., in Beacon. Singers do not need to audition but must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear masks for rehearsals.

Visit putnamchorale.org or call 845-520-7574 for more information.