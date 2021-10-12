State Announces Communication Grants

Counties can use for first responder equipment

New York State on Sept. 29 announced $45 million in grants to counties and New York City to improve emergency communications.

The grants are funded by a surcharge on cellular revenue. For fiscal year 2020, Dutchess will receive $558,267 and Putnam, $531,224.

On Oct. 12, the state also announced $7.4 million in federal funding would be distributed to county emergency management agencies for disaster prep. Dutchess will receive $113,604 and Putnam, $41,401.

