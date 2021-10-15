Reservoir Back to Health

No sign of toxic microcystin

The City of Beacon has received a clean bill of health for the drinking water in the Melzingah reservoir.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation in July confirmed the presence of a harmful algal bloom in the reservoir, one of the three that supplies Beacon, although it was not in use at the time because of the higher-than-normal rainfall over the summer.

On Sept. 30 the city received the results of tests on samples taken from the reservoir which did not detect microcystin, a toxic substance released by some types of algal blooms.