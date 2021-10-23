Haldane to Receive More State Funding

State agrees to pay billions to settle lawsuit

The Haldane school district is expected to receive nearly $700,000 in additional operating aid after the state’s decision to settle a lawsuit filed in 2015 by a coalition of associations representing school officials, parents and education advocacy groups.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Oct. 14 that the state would provide $4.2 billion over three years to end a lawsuit brought by New Yorkers for Students’ Education Rights.

The coalition accused the state of failing to fully fund foundation aid, which was created in 2007 to settle a separate lawsuit and considers a school district’s wealth and other needs in distributing funding.

Superintendent Phil Benante said the district expects to receive $690,543. Beacon and Garrison are among the school districts not owed additional funding, according to the Alliance for Education Equity.