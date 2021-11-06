Beacon Schools Capital Timeline Projected

Voters approved $26 million construction package

The Beacon school district plans to begin work on a $26 million capital project next summer with boiler replacements in three elementary school buildings, roof work at Beacon High School and Rombout Middle School, and some of the hallway “corridor ceiling” replacements, Superintendent Matt Landahl told the school board on Oct. 27. The spending was approved by district voters last month.

Building committees at all six schools will begin meeting again in January and will help design outdoor play spaces, new science and art facilities, and a new library at Sargent Elementary. Construction on those projects will begin in the summer of 2023. Minor HVAC and electrical work will take place at night and on weekends in the fall of 2022 and 2023, Landahl said.