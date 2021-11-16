Road Closings in Philipstown

Highway Department will be repaving

The Philipstown Highway Department said on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that it plans to close several roads on Wednesday or Thursday for paving.

Canopus Hill Road will be closed from Old Albany Post Road to 200 feet past Thunder Road on Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The Putnam Valley end of the road will be open.

Horton Road will be closed from Route 9 to Mill Road on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Jaycox Road will be closed from the entrance on Route 9 to the end of the pavement at the top of the hill on Thursday from 7 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Residents are asked to access Jaycox via Route 301.

For more information, call 845-265-3530.