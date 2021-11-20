Around Town (Photos)

Photo by Ardal Powell

FALL PEAK — Autumn’s reds, yellows and oranges were at their vibrant peak earlier this month when Beacon photographer Ardal Powell captured this sunset from the Mount Beacon overlook. (Photo by Ardal Powell)

Pin Wheel Girls

CAUGHT WITH THE CURRENT — It’s become a daily ritual. Lilibet Henderson and her mom, Jayne, stop by The Current office on Main Street, where Lilibet loves to blow on the pinwheel, making it spin. (Photo by Michael Turton)

Presentation

DONATION FOR MARINES — Fred Antalek, Susan Pagones and Vincent Lemma of Antalek & Moore Insurance presented Commandant Bob Pucher of the Marine Corps League Detachment 861 with a check for $2,500 during a ceremony in Beacon on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). (Photo provided)

