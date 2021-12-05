Help a family in need; donate new, unwrapped toys

Former Cold Spring Mayor Anthony Phillips first brought the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program to the village in 1993 and it’s back again this year.

Toys for Tots helps out families in need, collecting and distributing donations of new, unwrapped toys for children.

Toys can be dropped off at Butterfield Library, Foodtown, Downey Oil, C&E Paints, Drug World and Deb’s Hair Salon through Dec. 21. Toys will be distributed to local families at the Cold Spring Firehouse Dec. 22 between 10 a.m. and noon.