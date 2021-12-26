Snake Hill Road Culvert to Be Replaced

State awards $1 million in funding

Putnam County will receive $1 million in state funding to replace the culvert that carries Snake Hill Road over a tributary of Philipse Brook in Garrison.

The funding, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 15, is part of $216.2 million allocated to rehab and replace bridges and culverts through New York’s BRIDGE NY program.

Putnam County is receiving another $1 million to replace a culvert that carries Peekskill Hollow Road over Wiccopee Brook in Putnam Valley.