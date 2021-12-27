Metro-North Extends Lower Fares

Will also add discounts in March

Metro-North has extended its discounted fares through at least February.

To encourage ridership during the pandemic shutdown, the commuter railroad has been charging off-peak fares on all trains. It said the lower fares would continue until at least Feb. 28.

In March, Metro-North said it plans to offer a 20-trip tickets at 20 percent one-way peak fares when purchased through eTix. In addition, it will lower the price of monthly tickets — currently discounted 48 percent to 61 percent below one-way fares — by another 10 percent. Both discounts will be in effect for at least four months, it said.

The number of weekday passengers across Metro-North lines remains 50 to 60 below the same days in 2019 and about 30 percent below weekend levels.