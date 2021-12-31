Albano Files to Run for County Executive

Will face state legislator for Republican line

Nearly a year before the 2022 general election, the race for Putnam County executive heated up this month when County Legislator Carl Albano filed for the job, setting up a clash with another Republican, state Assembly Member Kevin Byrne.

Albano registered his candidacy with the New York State Board of Elections on Dec. 8, three weeks after Byrne, who represents parts of eastern Putnam and northern Westchester in Albany.

Along with serving in the county Legislature, Albano operates the Albano Agency Insurance & Real Estate firm, based in Mahopac. He has represented District 5, which includes much of the Carmel area, on the Legislature since 2011.

Incumbent County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who has worked closely with Albano and other Republican legislators, cannot run in November because of county term limits.

As of Tuesday (Dec. 28), no Democrat had filed to run.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Albano said he plans to launch his campaign in January. He described Byrne as “a good guy,” and that in competing against each other for Republican support “we’ll just have to go where we go” on the issues. He cited his deep involvement in Putnam, with 11 years as a legislator and decades in business. “I have a good handle on what’s going on and where to go,” he said.

Albano elaborated in an email on Wednesday (Dec. 29), explaining that he wants to keep “moving Putnam forward on the path that the [Odell] administration and Legislature created over the last few years.” During his time in office, he said, “we eliminated short-term debt and the county total debt has been drastically reduced. My goal is to continue in this direction with the intention of lowering taxes and possibly providing more services.” Because sales tax “is essential to offset residential property taxes” he said he will “continue to support controlled quality commercial growth in Putnam and look for every opportunity to attract the right mix.”

Albano suggested that “what sets me apart from Kevin is that I have been a self-employed business owner for over 44 years” and that “my life experience, being a self-employed business owner, raising a family with five children and working for Putnam County gives me a clear understanding of what direction we should take in the future.”